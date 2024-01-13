IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,362,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after buying an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,228,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

