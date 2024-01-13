IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 483,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 91.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.9% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Scotiabank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.