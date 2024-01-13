IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,914 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.