IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,914 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $51,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.