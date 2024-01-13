IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 489 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.