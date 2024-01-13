IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

