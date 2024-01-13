IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 322 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 543,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

