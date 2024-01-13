IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,750 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

