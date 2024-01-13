Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,522 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

