Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $260.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ITW. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $253.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.33. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

