Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.86.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

