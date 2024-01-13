Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.77. Infinera shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 847,770 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

