Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $98.42.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.