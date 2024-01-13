Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Ingles Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $98.42.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
