Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $5,135,213.35 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $4,103,470.56.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

