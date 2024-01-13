Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $898,941.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %
BSX stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
