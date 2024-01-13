Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Major Shareholder Sells $88,746,200.16 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

