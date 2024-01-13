Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $9,331,620.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $9,331,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $7,002,900.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.1 %

DASH stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash's revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

