Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) SVP Sells 4,455 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.77. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in GMS by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in GMS by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of GMS by 80.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 393,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

