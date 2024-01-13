Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $1,328,784.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 45,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,328,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $204,205.54.

On Friday, October 27th, William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00.

Insmed stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth $53,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

