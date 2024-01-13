Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,595,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Trading Up 2.9 %

INTA opened at $41.36 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 152.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

