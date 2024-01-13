Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,595,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.
- On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.
INTA opened at $41.36 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 152.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
