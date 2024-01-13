Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 17,221 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
KALV stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.37.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
