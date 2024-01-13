Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 17,221 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,517.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

KALV stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,600,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 544,744 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

