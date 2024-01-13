Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $402,669.02 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.