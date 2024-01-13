Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Sells $14,016,787.40 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.03 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.32.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

