Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Lovass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56.

On Thursday, October 12th, Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76.

Nordson Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $251.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $265.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

