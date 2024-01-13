Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,500,155.76 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,500,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Progyny Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of PGNY opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Progyny
Institutional Trading of Progyny
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.