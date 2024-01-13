Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $2,500,155.76 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 66,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,500,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

