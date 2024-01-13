Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $483,990.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

