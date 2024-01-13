Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Sells $4,624,000.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 1st, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $2,294,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00.

PATH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

