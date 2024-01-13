Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

