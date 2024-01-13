Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Black Hills by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

BKH opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

