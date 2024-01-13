Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 3,202 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $142.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

