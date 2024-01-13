Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202,053 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,091,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $16,808,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,311 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

