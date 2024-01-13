Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $12.17 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.