Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.84 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.