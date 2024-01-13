Inspire Investing LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.