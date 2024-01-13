Inspire Investing LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

