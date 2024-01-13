Inspire Investing LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Plexus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $102.93 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $115.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

