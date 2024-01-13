Inspire Investing LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

