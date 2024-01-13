Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $105.43 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.24.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,088.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

