Inspire Investing LLC Invests $308,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $91,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 51,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

