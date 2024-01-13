Inspire Investing LLC Invests $309,000 in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after buying an additional 340,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after buying an additional 256,347 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Model N Stock Performance

Model N stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $1,051,499. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

