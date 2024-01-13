Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $66.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

