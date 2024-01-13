Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

LKFN stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

