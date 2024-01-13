Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 562,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.62 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

