Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Merchants

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.