Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in National Vision by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

