Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $5,432,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $14.77 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

