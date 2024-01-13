Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,306 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 428,435 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

