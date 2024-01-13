Inspire Investing LLC Sells 9,990 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Photronics by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Photronics by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 398,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $28.99 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

