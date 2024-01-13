Inspire Investing LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Graham by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $680.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $545.00 and a 12-month high of $702.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

