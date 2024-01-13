Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

