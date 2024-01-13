Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.